Palestra Capital Management Raised Position in Take (TTWO); Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $2.34 Million as Market Value Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 462,511 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 47,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 52,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 100,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 421,141 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Com reported 56,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,794 are held by Landscape Cap Management Ltd Company. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 104,863 are owned by Prudential Inc. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Clarivest Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mason Street Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 157,348 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 150,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 6,616 shares in its portfolio. 6,095 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Lc. Us Bank De invested in 0.01% or 18,506 shares. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 941,471 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 24,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 803,456 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $73.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 86,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $218.69 million for 8.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.