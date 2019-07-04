Palestra Capital Management Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $77.29 Million; Shares Rose; Orbimed Advisors Decreased Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $5.77 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.62M, down from 245,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 195,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $27.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 689,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Franklin Resource has 0.26% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cls Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Norinchukin Comml Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 28,321 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent And has invested 2.59% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Riverpark Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 26,129 shares. 6,792 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Sigma Planning invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cim Investment Mangement owns 2,294 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 685,377 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. 6,427 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Private Advisor Group Limited invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Smithfield has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tower Bridge owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,224 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 25,823 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Illumina Wins Infringement Suit Against Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc. – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Illumina (ILMN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “46 and You: Genetic Testing = Giant Growth Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $4.39 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by deSouza Francis A. $34,734 worth of stock was sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 67.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10M shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $160.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 169,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Garland Mngmt reported 34,828 shares. Moreover, Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Voya Inv Management Limited Com accumulated 2.37 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 2.90M shares. Parsec Financial Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,555 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marketfield Asset Llc reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scott And Selber holds 14,046 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.18% stake. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 214,086 shares. Ashford Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 41,810 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 4,296 are held by Cibc Fincl Bank Usa.