Palestra Capital Management Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $77.29 Million as Shares Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Its Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stake by $9.12 Million; Share Value Rose

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 83.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 178,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,716 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 214,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 183,873 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 1.89M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares to 785,285 shares, valued at $72.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Company Of Oklahoma stated it has 13,119 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 28,190 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,630 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc holds 0.75% or 13,072 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability Company holds 858,688 shares. Girard Prns invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.17% or 2,133 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley holds 33,501 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 28,676 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser Corporation owns 8,956 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Drexel Morgan And, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,901 shares. Whittier Company has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pitcairn holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,440 shares.

