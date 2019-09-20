Palestra Capital Management Raised Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake; Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 76,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.25. About 453,620 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 14,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.41M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 644,558 shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 126,875 shares to 83,925 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 144,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,171 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability owns 38,673 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 38,725 shares stake. 5,945 are held by Thompson Investment Inc. Brinker Cap stated it has 16,923 shares. 62 are held by Farmers & Merchants Inc. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 66,892 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 2,222 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 67,009 shares. 341,297 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 12,477 shares. 1,930 were reported by Todd Asset Limited Liability Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 75,141 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.42% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 124,616 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 300,830 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $130.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 897,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Spark Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 21,500 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 94 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Prelude Mgmt reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hsbc Public Lc reported 16,504 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Incorporated has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 6,477 shares. 34,948 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Susquehanna Interest Llp owns 38,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 36,934 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

