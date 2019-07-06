Palestra Capital Management Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $77.29 Million; Lumber Liquidators Hldgs C (LL) Stake Held by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 67,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 360,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.77M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 508,030 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Directors Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares? – Yahoo! Finance News" published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha" published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Are You An Income Investor? Don't Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 05, 2019.

