Palestra Capital Management Lifted Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $39.74 Million as Share Value Rose; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Cut Its Position by $454,464 as Valuation Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 18,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,911 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 61,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 5.96M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 1.32M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,550 are held by Barnett And. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 18,941 shares. Guardian Capital LP stated it has 10,599 shares. Principal Grp invested in 4.90M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 152,156 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc accumulated 24,059 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson & has 11,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,614 were accumulated by Advisor Ltd Liability Corp. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Washington Tru Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 7,435 shares. Virtu accumulated 30,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 137,830 are held by First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.35% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nomura reported 2,552 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $337.21M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 38,288 shares to 52,850 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors holds 4,644 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Meridian Inv Counsel has 22,565 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Com has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Washington Trust Com has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,413 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 100,900 shares stake. 75,261 are held by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 3,461 shares. Bb&T reported 0.27% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 96,247 shares. Virtu Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,130 shares. Moon Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 3,436 shares. Leavell Mngmt stated it has 8,257 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Lc holds 17,559 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $100.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,285 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

