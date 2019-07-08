Palestra Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Take (TTWO) as Shares Rose; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Honeywell International Has Lowered Its Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 619,208 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 210,225 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $145.88 million for 11.72 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.98% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

