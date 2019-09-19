Palestra Capital Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose While Provident Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.18 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 189,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.74M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 49,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 871,125 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 306,370 shares to 903,580 shares, valued at $88.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 4.72 million shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,262 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 109,302 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap LP reported 87,220 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 71,070 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Assocs has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qs Invsts Lc holds 478,184 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 241,305 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 15.95% or 2.84M shares. The Wisconsin-based Cap Investment Svcs Of America has invested 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney holds 1.56% or 192,128 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colonial Advisors invested in 4.21% or 173,707 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Limited holds 503,026 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 11,732 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.51 million shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 191,503 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 3,800 are owned by Bartlett Co Limited Liability. Paloma Partners Communications owns 107,189 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Prtn Lc has invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Two Sigma owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 10,113 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Principal Finance Grp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1.19M shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 577 shares. Smith Graham Company Investment Advsr LP owns 286,040 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499. 120 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares to 726,333 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.