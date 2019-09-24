Palestra Capital Management Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $25.79 Million; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Increased Its Position by $380,817

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 20,852 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 87,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 501,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.73M, up from 413,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 183,424 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 87,295 shares to 665,495 shares, valued at $186.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,000 were reported by Nwi Management L P. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca accumulated 424 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 1.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 31,499 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.61% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,043 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 255,487 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 1,550 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,707 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 4,605 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv invested in 2.07% or 30,360 shares. 2,880 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Narwhal Capital Management holds 7,370 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 4,852 were reported by First Mercantile Trust Company. Sei Invs reported 607,893 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.