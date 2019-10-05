Palestra Capital Management Holds Position in Union Pacific (UNP); Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 118,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.93M, up from 940,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 2.39M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 897,224 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $105.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.