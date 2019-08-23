Palestra Capital Management Holding in Take (TTWO) Has Lifted by $90.70 Million; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Boosted Its Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Holding by $16.58 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.13 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 455,761 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10 million shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $160.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,285 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 340,080 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.51% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 72,647 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.24% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Strategic Advsr Ltd Co reported 18,024 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 4,968 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 176,404 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 324,250 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs, Maryland-based fund reported 94,810 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 12,479 shares to 58,926 shares, valued at $58.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,305 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd accumulated 917 shares. 73,227 were reported by Westwood Grp Inc. Moreover, Leavell Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Lc has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.13% or 11,584 shares. M&T State Bank has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dearborn Limited Liability has 46,585 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj holds 4,000 shares. National Pension Service invested in 96,261 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 255,880 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

