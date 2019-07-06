Palestra Capital Management Holding in Ptc (PTC) Has Cut by $20.21 Million; Telos Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $357,675 as Stock Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 525,372 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,000 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.23% or 91,483 shares. California-based Stewart And Patten Co Limited Co has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 7,922 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation stated it has 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,722 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 0.52% or 12,327 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.26% or 34,929 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,473 shares. Coastline Tru Communications, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 34,680 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,003 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 1.36 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Micron, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo Fall Premarket – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares to 9,161 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,770 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.57% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 4,142 shares stake. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.85M shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs reported 1.99 million shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 110,241 shares. 11,046 are owned by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Nicholas Ltd Partnership owns 31,657 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 174,805 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 51,313 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 22,388 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 301,265 shares. 892,827 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 75 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 128.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.