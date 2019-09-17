Palestra Capital Management Holding In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Has Increased; As Oneok New (OKE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 448,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 7.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544.59 million, down from 8.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 1.76M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.49M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.68M, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 7.93M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42,235 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $168.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 763,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested in 173,800 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors stated it has 439,311 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Fmr has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Founders Fin Secs Limited Liability Com holds 9,098 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.6% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Signalpoint Asset Ltd holds 0.14% or 7,021 shares. Salem Counselors owns 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,074 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 91,879 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 5.52M shares. Citigroup reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Utd Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 106,100 shares to 131,100 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc by 599,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 935,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.