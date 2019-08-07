Palestra Capital Management Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Lowered by $28.06 Million; As Service Now (NOW) Market Value Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $262.21. About 792,388 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26 million, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 11.83 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Comcast – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 27,238 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Consulta Ltd reported 5.75M shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 26,238 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 2.33% or 82,810 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 6.08M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il holds 0.11% or 432,414 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 44,894 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 8,274 shares. Pggm Investments owns 4.90 million shares. Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prio Wealth Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,260 shares. Qci Asset holds 7,564 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust reported 71,759 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 7,648 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Llc owns 2.89 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,934 are held by Axiom Int Investors Llc De. Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 1.22 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 35,586 shares. 23,665 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va. Moreover, Diversified Trust Communication has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,653 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,286 shares. Laurion Capital Lp invested in 0.07% or 20,241 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.29% or 10,668 shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dragoneer Invest Group Ltd holds 377,777 shares or 5.63% of its portfolio. Sarasin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.89% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 397,627 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,245 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million on Monday, February 11.