Palestra Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by $20.28 Million as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Violich Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $649,115

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,634 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12 million, down from 104,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 633,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.74M, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.81M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES REPORTS 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION DATA ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,170 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.