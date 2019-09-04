Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $75.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; Permit Capital Stake in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30 million, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 3.81 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 0.04% or 9,823 shares. 1.64 million were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt Inc. Fil Limited has invested 0.72% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.89% or 106,520 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 9,990 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 49,025 were accumulated by Capital Fund Management. Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8.58% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.78M shares. 439,000 were accumulated by Clough Ptnrs L P. Taconic Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ajo LP invested in 0.5% or 1.41 million shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Llc holds 0.07% or 144,933 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,478 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “May 31st Options Now Available For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile & Zoetis – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.18 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MTG eyes expansion into China as Huya buys stake in e-sports firm ESL – StreetInsider.com” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.