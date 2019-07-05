Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Shares Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Increased Its Position by $2.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 18,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, up from 62,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 922,904 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26 million, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineerng Group (NYSE:JEC) by 4,499 shares to 12,955 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,615 shares, and cut its stake in Colgatepalmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.15% or 15,864 shares. American Asset reported 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd holds 0.67% or 22,335 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.01% or 214 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division reported 0.23% stake. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,679 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 80,681 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 1,274 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin stated it has 33,380 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.02% or 25,070 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited has 129,689 shares. 99,802 are owned by Ashfield Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of stock.