Palestra Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Take (TTWO) by $90.70 Million as Shares Rose; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $823.29 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 1.55 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,927 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 billion, up from 98,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 1.88 million shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $100.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 13,113 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 28,430 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.34M were reported by Macquarie. Synovus Corporation holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 260 shares. Amica Retiree owns 501 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Plc has 42,167 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 6,616 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 175,417 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 127,884 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 15,456 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 9,837 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 17,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.