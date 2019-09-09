Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $75.70 Million as Market Value Rose; As Finisar (FNSR) Market Valuation Declined, Alpine Associates Management Increased Its Holding by $36.66 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.93M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 1.03M shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Finisar Introduces L-band High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer for R&D and Manufacturing Applications – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI Closes Fiscal 2019 With Doubts About the Future – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Finisar Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “II-VI (IIVI) Plans to Re-File SAMR Application Related to Finisar (FNSR) Merger, Sees Closure in Fall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Finisar (FNSR) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Management stated it has 0.96% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 1,899 shares. Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.33% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 38,950 shares. Parkside Bancshares holds 734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 13,597 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Tci Wealth has 89 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company accumulated 652,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 67,986 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 549,755 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 214,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon joins AGs fighting Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 24.47 million are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.45M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 148,590 shares. Exane Derivatives has 25 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg has invested 0.39% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Howe & Rusling has 2,215 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 614,462 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Research Comm reported 4,200 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 120,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 40,626 shares. Whittier Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,553 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 686,112 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Company stated it has 137,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.