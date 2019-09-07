Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Broadview Advisors Position in Masco (MAS) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 204,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 141,463 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 346,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.69 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63 million, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 325,514 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.88 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 93 shares. Missouri-based Scout Invests has invested 0.42% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Raymond James Fincl Services holds 0.01% or 66,596 shares in its portfolio. 41,093 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 443,892 shares. Omers Administration owns 145,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 35,040 shares. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.33% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 928,056 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 547,799 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 9,037 were reported by Charter. Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). New York-based Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.76 million for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.