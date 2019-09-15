Palestra Capital Management Has Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake By $7.67 Million; Interocean Capital Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 38,557 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 802,883 shares with $160.04 million value, down from 841,440 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $47.99B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Interocean Capital Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 11,932 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 160,442 shares with $26.34 million value, up from 148,510 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $204.43’s average target is 12.21% above currents $182.19 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 12. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Savings Bank Dept accumulated 1,203 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 292 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 0.06% or 3,183 shares. 587,687 were reported by Cincinnati Corp. Cap Invest Advisors Lc reported 31,425 shares stake. Duncker Streett & Company Inc invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested 0.37% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.08% or 18,200 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 27,099 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 7,946 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 7,485 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 1.36% or 28,506 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 134,182 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na accumulated 14,905 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 25,734 shares to 235,816 valued at $30.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 20,388 shares and now owns 316,894 shares. Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) was reduced too.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx To Acquire Cargex For Colombia Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were bought by Inglis John C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Ltd has invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eastern State Bank owns 1,673 shares. 7,795 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Becker Cap Management owns 213,058 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept holds 1.36% or 20,008 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 23,158 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability reported 1,800 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farmers Bancorp has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.1% or 211,558 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,765 shares. Covington Investment Advisors reported 1.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm holds 0.05% or 70,717 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wendell David Associates has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 14.30% above currents $174.1 stock price. FedEx had 34 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20.