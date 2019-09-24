Palestra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Atossa Genetics (ATOS) SI Increased By 13.35%

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 42,235 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 1.21 million shares with $168.62 million value, down from 1.25M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $237.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 9.12M shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) had an increase of 13.35% in short interest. ATOS’s SI was 355,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.35% from 313,900 shares previously. With 793,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s short sellers to cover ATOS’s short positions. The SI to Atossa Genetics Inc’s float is 6.55%. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 74,718 shares traded. Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has declined 3.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ATOS News: 27/04/2018 – INTRACOASTAL CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATOSSA GENETICS INC, AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Informs Stockholders of Key Dates and Terms Related to Announced Rights Offering; 24/04/2018 – ATOSSA GENETICS – INDEPENDENT SAFETY COMMITTEE REVIEWED BLINDED DATA FROM FIRST GROUP IN STUDY, CONCLUDED STUDY MAY ADVANCE TO NEXT DOSING LEVEL; 24/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Receives Positive Interim Review from Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical Endoxifen Dose Escalation; 23/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics lnforms Stockholders of Key Dates and Terms Related to Announced Rights Offering; 24/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Receives Positive Interim Review from Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical Endoxifen Dose Escalation Study in Men; 08/03/2018 Atossa Genetics Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.90 million. The firm is conducting a Phase II clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in-situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen for post-breast cancer and preventative therapy, as well as a potential therapy for breast density and other breast health conditions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as makes and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons.

More notable recent Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atossa Genetics to Present September 10 at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atossa Genetics News: FDA Approval Sends ATOS Stock Skyrocketing – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shareholders Have Copped A 99% Share Price Wipe Out – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atossa Genetics Announces Receipt of $10 Million Nasdaq:ATOS – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sapiens Partners with Atos to Help Insurers Solve Life & Pension Legacy Challenges – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 17.12% above currents $131.97 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target.