Palestra Capital Management Has Decreased By $28.06 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Westlake Chemical (WLK) Sentiment Is 0.98

Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 114 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 116 reduced and sold stock positions in Westlake Chemical Corp. The funds in our database now have: 34.05 million shares, down from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Westlake Chemical Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 78 Increased: 70 New Position: 44.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $7.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.53M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Robotti Robert holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation for 295,607 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.24% invested in the company for 42,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 91,800 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 7.00% above currents $45.69 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.