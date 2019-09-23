Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Visa (V) Position; SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHA (SCRPF) Shorts Increased By 7.68%

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SCRPF) had an increase of 7.68% in short interest. SCRPF’s SI was 4.55 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.68% from 4.23M shares previously. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.0462 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 200 shares traded. Sembcorp Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCRPF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 26.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 194,645 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 534,833 shares with $92.82M value, down from 729,478 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $391.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 6.25 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd, an investment holding company, engages in the utilities, marine, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Utilities segment provides energy, water, on-site logistics, and solid waste management services to industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. It has a 24.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s activities in the energy sector include power generation and retail, and process steam production and supply, as well as natural gas import, supply, and retail; and water sector comprise wastewater treatment, and production and supply of reclaimed, desalinated, and potable water.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 633,780 shares to 3.70 million valued at $120.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 1.33 million shares and now owns 4.49 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.