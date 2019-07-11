Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $53.19 Million; Stock Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Halsey Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $358,203

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,618 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 58,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gru has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackenzie reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arvest State Bank Trust Division holds 159,679 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability has 6,016 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemung Canal Tru Communication stated it has 109,409 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.35M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clark Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 274,749 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank reported 591,299 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 44,477 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prns Llc holds 706,634 shares. Lvw Advsrs reported 31,324 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 13,680 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,555 were reported by Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt. Swiss State Bank reported 24.60M shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 254,000 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 270,067 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.48 million shares. Maverick Limited accumulated 3.49 million shares. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 4,350 shares. Mrj Incorporated owns 52,191 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 51,257 shares. Blair William Il reported 4.00M shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Corp Va. Beaumont Fin Partners Lc holds 1.69% or 133,527 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 48,690 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 38.41 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).