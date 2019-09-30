Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $25.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased Holding by $395,200 as Stock Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 189,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.74M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 7.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $232. About 1.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Fincl accumulated 35,861 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 17,440 shares. Ycg Ltd Llc reported 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cidel Asset Incorporated has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,121 shares. 223,366 were reported by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.72% or 155,358 shares. Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J And Inc owns 52,031 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 15,000 shares. Filament Ltd Liability Com reported 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29,611 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 16,015 shares. Columbus Hill Capital LP reported 373,403 shares. David R Rahn & Assoc Incorporated reported 3,605 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 767,705 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $158.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 87,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,495 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 40,700 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,150 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

