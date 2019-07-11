Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $39.74 Million as Valuation Rose; Brown & Brown (BRO) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Stake by $302,325

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 10,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,181 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 60,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 115,240 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26M, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $201.02. About 455,281 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 5,838 shares to 137,297 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 219,757 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Tiedemann Limited Liability holds 7,900 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,486 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 7,234 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 920,453 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 87,413 are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 10,307 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 379,665 shares. 69,289 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Lincoln Corp owns 8,617 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 42,141 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 21,804 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,346 shares.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.98M for 30.96 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y reported 4,606 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 4,489 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 203 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 81,679 shares. Blackhill invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alphaone owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,252 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc owns 18,017 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 79,963 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,131 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stratos Wealth invested in 0.09% or 10,804 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10M shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $160.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

