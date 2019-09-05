Palestra Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $62.92 Million; Md Sass Investors Services Upped Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holding by $5.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 106,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 558,674 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71M, up from 452,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.23M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.34% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 2.76M shares traded or 127.58% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 20,086 shares to 197,769 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 44,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,916 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.