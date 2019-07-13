Palestra Capital Management Decreased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped Position by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63M, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 540,579 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 11,576 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc owns 42,590 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 30,741 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 849,840 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fort Lp invested in 0.52% or 10,448 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America, a New York-based fund reported 247 shares. Crescent Park Management Lp reported 157,301 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 56,308 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 28,700 shares. 7,225 are owned by Stephens Ar. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Invest Ltd Co reported 45,147 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 26,941 shares. Raymond James & owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,669 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.03% or 750 shares. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.09% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 425,316 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Incorporated stated it has 10,431 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 25,455 shares stake. Barr E S & holds 0.31% or 32,654 shares. Oakworth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stock Yards Bancshares And Tru owns 24,450 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 0.03% or 708 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 24,374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

