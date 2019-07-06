Palestra Capital Management Cut Its Position in Ptc (PTC) by $20.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; Archon Capital Management Maintains Holding in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 170,664 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 525,372 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 128.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.