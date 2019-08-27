Palestra Capital Management Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Position as Shares Declined; Nokia Sponsored Adr (NOK) Holder Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26M, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 5.29M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NOK) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 301,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 8.95 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.19 million, up from 8.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.925. About 13.96 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%; 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO RAJEEV SURI SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 48,097 shares to 568,511 shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,663 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 213,640 shares to 841,440 shares, valued at $157.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.36 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

