Palestra Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC); As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stock Price Declined, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lifted Its Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $171.51. About 763,807 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 858,994 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “British American Tobacco – Classic Situation With More Reward Than Risk – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are These Bulls Right About Philip Morris International? – The Motley Fool” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “British American Tobacco: Not Quite A No-Brainer Buy Yet – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vaping companies sue FDA over filing deadline for e-cigs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Under-the-Radar Smoking Alternative Could Be Bigger Than E-Cigs – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,350 are owned by Monetary Mngmt Grp. Wendell David Assocs owns 2,114 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 18,020 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 1.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Earnest Limited Liability Company owns 165,179 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 48,920 were accumulated by Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Stifel Financial has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,823 shares. Wade G W And reported 3,380 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 90,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,395 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 2,470 shares. 5,090 were accumulated by Fosun International Limited.