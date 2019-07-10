Palestra Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Share Value Rose; Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $457,541

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 39,894 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $198.37. About 248,569 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,575 shares to 46,575 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 411 shares. Haverford Ser holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,500 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Com has 36,187 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Earnest Ltd Llc holds 165,179 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 153 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 526,663 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communication has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 5,180 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 0.48% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Somerset accumulated 15,066 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 60,582 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 33,867 shares. Enterprise Svcs Corp stated it has 5,412 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.