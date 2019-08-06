Palestra Capital Management Boosted Holding in Take (TTWO) by $90.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Lifted by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.67% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 2.86 million shares traded or 80.02% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 69,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 305,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.87M, up from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $183.16. About 6.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO says his own personal data was sold to third parties; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Girard Prtn holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,902 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company stated it has 99,717 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln National reported 15,540 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management owns 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,825 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited reported 8,144 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.27% or 19,340 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 2,262 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Interocean Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,140 shares. Meridian Mngmt holds 1.45% or 17,601 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 55,763 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

