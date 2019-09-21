PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

Both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96 Green Dot Corporation 49 1.34 N/A 2.07 24.45

Table 1 highlights PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Green Dot Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Green Dot Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Green Dot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Dot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Green Dot Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 6 3.00 Green Dot Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

$46 is PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.14%. Competitively the consensus price target of Green Dot Corporation is $47.83, which is potential 71.62% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Green Dot Corporation seems more appealing than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Green Dot Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.2% respectively. Competitively, Green Dot Corporation has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14% Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has 132.14% stronger performance while Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats Green Dot Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.