PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

We are comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and CPI Card Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Liquidity

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CPI Card Group Inc. are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CPI Card Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and CPI Card Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 6 3.00 CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a consensus target price of $46, and a -5.25% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and CPI Card Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. was more bullish than CPI Card Group Inc.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CPI Card Group Inc.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.