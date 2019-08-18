PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Reaches $51.54 52-Week High; ALK-ABELLO A/S SHARES -B- DENMARK (AKBLF) SI Decreased By 11.54%

ALK-ABELLO A/S SHARES -B- DENMARK (OTCMKTS:AKBLF) had a decrease of 11.54% in short interest. AKBLF’s SI was 23,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.54% from 26,000 shares previously. It closed at $221.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.09 target or 3.00% above today’s $51.54 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $16.87B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $53.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $506.04M more. The stock increased 10.79% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 5.73 million shares traded or 155.27% up from the average. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has risen 51.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGS News: 09/03/2018 MOVES-UOL, controlling shareholder of PagSeguro, hires former Cielo CEO; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces Marcos Lisboa as New Independent Member of Bd of Directors and Audit Committee; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces New Independent Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Alphabet: 13F; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PagSeguro First Quarter 2018 Results – Reminder

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.87 billion. The Company’s services and products include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their main day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro Digital Account that centralizes all cash-in options, functionalities, services and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It has a 74.05 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires and sells point of sale devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services.

Among 7 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. PagSeguro Digital has $6500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $46’s average target is -10.75% below currents $51.54 stock price. PagSeguro Digital had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) rating on Wednesday, March 27. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6.

ALK-AbellÃ³ A/S, a pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and sells a range of products for the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases and allergic asthma worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm offers allergy immunotherapy products, such as subcutaneous injections, sublingual droplets, and sublingual tablets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s allergy immunotherapy products are used for treating various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, tree, Japanese cedar, cat, dog, and venom.

