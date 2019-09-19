PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Reaches $48.94 After 8.00% Up Move; Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted By $5.61 Million Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 1632.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 329,800 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 70.44%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 350,000 shares with $6.16M value, up from 20,200 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $557.42 million valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 140,189 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.36% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 305,303 shares traded. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has risen 51.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGS News: 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces New Independent Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Some Tiger Management-related hedge funds boast gains in turbulent 2018; 09/03/2018 MOVES-UOL, controlling shareholder of PagSeguro, hires former Cielo CEO; 21/05/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Alphabet: 13FThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $16.02B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $52.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAGS worth $1.28B more.

Analysts await PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PAGS’s profit will be $98.18M for 40.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by PagSeguro Digital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.02 billion. The Company’s services and products include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their main day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro Digital Account that centralizes all cash-in options, functionalities, services and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It has a 70.32 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires and sells point of sale devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services.

Among 6 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PagSeguro Digital has $6500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $46’s average target is -6.01% below currents $48.94 stock price. PagSeguro Digital had 11 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 27.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 300,749 shares to 1.36 million valued at $296.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.