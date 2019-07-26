PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Reaches $48.19 After 7.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Covering George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.01% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 1.23M shares traded. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has declined 13.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGS News: 02/05/2018 – PagSeguro First Quarter 2018 Results – Reminder; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces New Independent Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee; 24/04/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 MOVES-UOL, controlling shareholder of PagSeguro, hires former Cielo CEO; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces Marcos Lisboa as New Independent Member of Bd of Directors and Audit CommitteeThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $15.77B company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $51.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAGS worth $1.10 billion more.

Among 4 analysts covering Weston George (TSE:WN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Weston George had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. IBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $109 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of WN in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. See George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) latest ratings:

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $109 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $110 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $139 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $100 Maintain

Analysts await PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PAGS’s profit will be $85.09M for 46.34 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by PagSeguro Digital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.77 billion. The Company’s services and products include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their main day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro Digital Account that centralizes all cash-in options, functionalities, services and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It has a 69.24 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires and sells point of sale devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services.

Among 6 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. PagSeguro Digital had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

More notable recent PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AEGON N.V. (AEG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PagSeguro’s New Products Turn Guggenheim Bullish – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

More notable recent George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sprouts featured on Worldâ€™s Most Admired Companies list – Phoenix Business Journal” published on January 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is The Death Of Retail Trade Greatly Exaggerated? Part 16 – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Kroger Co (KR) Fundamental Valuation Report – ValueWalk” published on March 02, 2018 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 08, 2019.