PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Reaches $46.21 After 3.00% Down Move; SHIMADZU ORDINARY SHARES (SHMZF) Shorts Up By 52.5%

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 737,878 shares traded. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has risen 51.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGS News: 24/04/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 MOVES-UOL, controlling shareholder of PagSeguro, hires former Cielo CEO; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Alphabet: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces Marcos Lisboa as New Independent Member of Bd of Directors and Audit Committee; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 29/05/2018 – PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD – QTRLY R$14.4 BLN IN TOTAL PAYMENT VOLUME (TPV), UP 138.7% COMPARED WITH 1Q17; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces New Independent Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ObsidiThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $15.12B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $44.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAGS worth $453.72M less.

SHIMADZU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) had an increase of 52.5% in short interest. SHMZF’s SI was 443,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 52.5% from 290,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4430 days are for SHIMADZU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)’s short sellers to cover SHMZF’s short positions. It closed at $23.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shimadzu Corporation manufactures and sells analytical and measuring instruments, and industrial machinery. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. The company's analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, GC system, data management and software, mass and molecular spectroscopy, column and consumable, life science lab instrument, elemental analysis, surface analysis, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, materials testing and inspection, non-destructive testing, and balance products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides medical systems, such as angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, and mobile X-ray systems; and optical and laser devices comprising diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beamsplitters, motorized compact monochromators, spectro sensor units, precision spectormeters, precision refractometers, contact liquids, laser modules and devices, and microsampling devices.

Among 5 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PagSeguro Digital has $6500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $47.83’s average target is 3.51% above currents $46.21 stock price. PagSeguro Digital had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PAGS’s profit will be $98.19M for 38.51 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PagSeguro Digital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.12 billion. The Company’s services and products include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their main day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro Digital Account that centralizes all cash-in options, functionalities, services and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It has a 66.39 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires and sells point of sale devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services.