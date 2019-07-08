PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Reaches $40.58 52-Week High; BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA ORDI (BMDPF) Shorts Decreased By 35.41%

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) hit a new 52-week high and has $42.61 target or 5.00% above today’s $40.58 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $13.28 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $42.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $664.05 million more. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 642,936 shares traded. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has declined 13.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.28 billion. The Company’s services and products include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their main day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro Digital Account that centralizes all cash-in options, functionalities, services and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It has a 58.3 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires and sells point of sale devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services.

Analysts await PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PAGS’s profit will be $85.09 million for 39.02 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by PagSeguro Digital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PagSeguro Digital had 6 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAGS in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight” rating.