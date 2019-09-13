PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 36 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96 Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.37 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Its rival Senmiao Technology Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.6 respectively. Senmiao Technology Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 6 2.86 Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 0.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14% Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. had bullish trend while Senmiao Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Senmiao Technology Limited.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.