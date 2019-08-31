PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Contrasting side by side

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 35 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96 FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and FlexShopper Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9% FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24%

Liquidity

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, FlexShopper Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FlexShopper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and FlexShopper Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 6 2.86 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average price target is $46, while its potential downside is -7.93%. FlexShopper Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 65.75% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FlexShopper Inc. is looking more favorable than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, FlexShopper Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14% FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than FlexShopper Inc.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors FlexShopper Inc.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.