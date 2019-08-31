PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 46 21.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.45 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see PagerDuty Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PagerDuty Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PagerDuty Inc.’s average target price is $42.5, while its potential upside is 8.23%. Competitively the average target price of Zendesk Inc. is $92, which is potential 14.71% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than PagerDuty Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 95.8% respectively. PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.