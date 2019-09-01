PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 46 21.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 7.05 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and Telaria Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Telaria Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. PagerDuty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 8.23% for PagerDuty Inc. with average target price of $42.5. Telaria Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a -9.82% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that PagerDuty Inc. appears more favorable than Telaria Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 2.8% are Telaria Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. was less bullish than Telaria Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.