PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PagerDuty Inc.
|45
|18.57
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|Linx S.A.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Linx S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PagerDuty Inc. and Linx S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Linx S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and Linx S.A.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|Linx S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PagerDuty Inc.’s upside potential is 31.41% at a $42.67 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares and 0% of Linx S.A. shares. About 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PagerDuty Inc.
|-1.65%
|-4.08%
|-5.6%
|0%
|0%
|15.56%
|Linx S.A.
|-6.67%
|-7.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.7%
For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.
Summary
PagerDuty Inc. beats Linx S.A. on 5 of the 6 factors.
