PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 45 18.57 N/A -0.62 0.00 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Linx S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PagerDuty Inc. and Linx S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and Linx S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

PagerDuty Inc.’s upside potential is 31.41% at a $42.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares and 0% of Linx S.A. shares. About 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Linx S.A. on 5 of the 6 factors.