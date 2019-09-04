PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 46 21.97 N/A -0.62 0.00 Inpixon 1 0.97 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PagerDuty Inc. and Inpixon.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Inpixon’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

PagerDuty Inc. and Inpixon Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PagerDuty Inc. is $42.5, with potential upside of 13.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. and Inpixon has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 9.2%. 0.8% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Inpixon shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Inpixon on 5 of the 7 factors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.