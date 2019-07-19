PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 48 26.26 N/A -0.55 0.00 Five9 Inc. 51 10.58 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PagerDuty Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PagerDuty Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Meanwhile, Five9 Inc.’s consensus target price is $57, while its potential upside is 17.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 0% respectively. About 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Five9 Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74% Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has stronger performance than Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.