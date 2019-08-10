PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PagerDuty Inc.
|47
|21.99
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|4
|4.69
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-7.3%
Liquidity
PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.
Analyst Ratings
PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, which is potential -34.76% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PagerDuty Inc.
|-1.65%
|-4.08%
|-5.6%
|0%
|0%
|15.56%
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|-0.55%
|5.44%
|36.78%
|139.21%
|299.26%
|196.72%
For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.
