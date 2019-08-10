PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 47 21.99 N/A -0.62 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.69 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, which is potential -34.76% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.