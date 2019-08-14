PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

As Application Software businesses, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 47 20.90 N/A -0.62 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65

In table 1 we can see PagerDuty Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. Its rival Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 34% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.